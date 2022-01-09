Boston Partners Trims Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,055,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,849,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202,636 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.77.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $214.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.54 and a 1 year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.