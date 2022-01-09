Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,258 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $230.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.56 and a 200 day moving average of $245.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

