Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

