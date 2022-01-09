Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 993 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,448,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,288,000 after buying an additional 138,495 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 47.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in JD.com by 13.2% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 45,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in JD.com by 10.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CLSA increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

