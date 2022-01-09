Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.25.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $223.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $224.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.51. The stock has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

