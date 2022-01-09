Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 12th (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group’s (NYSE:BRDG) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 12th. Bridge Investment Group had issued 18,750,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Bridge Investment Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

BRDG stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,628,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,546,000.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

