Bridge Mutual Market Cap Tops $12.80 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and $335,716.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00059448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.31 or 0.07450704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00072514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,014.81 or 1.00034721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003190 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Mutual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Mutual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.