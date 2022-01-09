BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Buys $84,100.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BBIO opened at $14.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $26,681,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after purchasing an additional 433,525 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $23,221,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $14,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.