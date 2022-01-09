Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,247 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $17,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $126.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $433,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

