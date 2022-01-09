BrightSpire Capital, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for BrightSpire Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

BRSP stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.73. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.