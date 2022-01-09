Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) vs. BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Critical Comparison

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Brinker International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brinker International and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 0 6 13 0 2.68 BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brinker International currently has a consensus price target of $60.05, suggesting a potential upside of 59.21%. BurgerFi International has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.98%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Brinker International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brinker International and BurgerFi International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.34 billion 0.51 $131.60 million $2.85 13.24 BurgerFi International $34.28 million 3.59 $5.96 million N/A N/A

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Brinker International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Brinker International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 3.86% -40.62% 6.40% BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51%

Risk & Volatility

Brinker International has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc. engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S. and Canada as well as the results from domestic and international franchise business. The Maggiano’s segment comprises the results of company-owned Maggiano’s restaurants. The company was founded by Larry Lavine on March 13, 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.