Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.00 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce sales of $12.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.96 billion and the highest is $12.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $11.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $46.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.28 billion to $48.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of BMY opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

