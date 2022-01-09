Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRX. Truist raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 135.21%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after buying an additional 828,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,973,000 after buying an additional 391,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after buying an additional 2,116,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,731,000 after buying an additional 104,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,246,000 after buying an additional 50,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.