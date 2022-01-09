Brokerages Anticipate a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to report $178.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.57 million and the highest is $180.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year sales of $558.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $556.33 million to $560.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $821.53 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $921.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AKA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $8.48. 378,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,760. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

