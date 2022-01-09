Brokerages Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report $10.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $13.14 million. Affimed reported sales of $11.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $45.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $69.54 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. 1,551,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. Affimed has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

