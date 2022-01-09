Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce sales of $32.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.40 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $25.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $114.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $128.03 million, with estimates ranging from $124.30 million to $130.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

BMRC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,711. The company has a market capitalization of $620.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,226,000 after buying an additional 160,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,230,000 after buying an additional 224,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 34.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,109,000 after buying an additional 182,149 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,804,000 after buying an additional 207,060 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

