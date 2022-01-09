Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. BrightView reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightView stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 513,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. BrightView has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

