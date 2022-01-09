Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Post $0.47 EPS

Analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

DLTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. Duluth has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $445.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Duluth by 360.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the second quarter worth $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the second quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Duluth by 318.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Duluth by 261.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

