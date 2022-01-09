Brokerages Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post sales of $327.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.44 million and the highest is $431.19 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $290.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $686.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $601.89 million to $802.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $691.14 million, with estimates ranging from $515.72 million to $923.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IONS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 965,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,793. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,117,000 after purchasing an additional 946,011 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,837,000 after purchasing an additional 590,632 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 963,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after purchasing an additional 487,897 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

