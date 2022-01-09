Brokerages Anticipate Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Offerpad’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Offerpad.

OPAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.35.

In other Offerpad news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,720,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,664,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,096,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000.

Offerpad stock traded down 0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 5.57. 813,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,000. Offerpad has a 52-week low of 5.51 and a 52-week high of 20.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 7.32.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

