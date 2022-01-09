Brokerages Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Announce $3.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $2.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $14.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.99 to $15.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $15.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,676,000 after acquiring an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 140,591 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,185,000 after acquiring an additional 78,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAG opened at $107.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.54. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $114.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.