Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Power Integrations posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,717 shares of company stock worth $1,688,730 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Power Integrations by 130.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.56. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

