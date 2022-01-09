Brokerages Expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to Announce $2.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.36. Assurant posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,961. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day moving average is $159.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

