Brokerages Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will post sales of $3.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.78 billion and the lowest is $3.62 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $13.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $15.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,651. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

