Brokerages Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings. Landec reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Landec.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.44 on Friday. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $307.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Landec by 78.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the third quarter worth $70,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 35.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Landec by 5.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

