Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $11.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $12.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.09. 4,944,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.