Brokerages Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.59.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total value of $1,551,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total transaction of $4,474,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,248 shares of company stock valued at $37,996,866 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 10.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,821,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $2,954,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 24.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 62.1% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 76.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDB opened at $429.63 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

