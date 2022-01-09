Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $760,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

NASDAQ:VBLT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.80. 112,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $112.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

