Brokerages Set MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) PT at $270.00

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($278.41) to €270.00 ($306.82) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. 28,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,402. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

