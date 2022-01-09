Brokerages Set Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Price Target at C$7.96

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at C$5.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$361.56 million and a PE ratio of 10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.20. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$3.81 and a 1 year high of C$7.73.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

