Brokerages Set Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Price Target at $28.25

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 69.31%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.