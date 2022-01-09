Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Price Target at $123.68

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in TFI International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFII opened at $102.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.98. TFI International has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

