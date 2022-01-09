Brokers Set Expectations for Cardiff Oncology, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $6.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $250.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,225 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at $3,337,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 4,413.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 483,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 382,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

