Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE BEP traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $34.12. 471,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 69,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

