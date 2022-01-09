Brooktree Capital Management Acquires Shares of 125 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,660,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,071.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

GOOGL opened at $2,740.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,711.71 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,908.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,786.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

