BSC Station (BSCS) Trading Down 8.2% This Week

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and $805,097.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BSC Station has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00058693 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00084682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.61 or 0.07520988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00071836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,772.38 or 1.00034672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003215 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

