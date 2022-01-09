BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Boston Partners boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,079,000 after purchasing an additional 432,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,705,000 after acquiring an additional 286,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,338,000 after acquiring an additional 262,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 260,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 132,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $126,068. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

