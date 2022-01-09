Bytecoin (BCN) Price Hits $0.0003

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $46.49 million and approximately $13,691.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00457074 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

