Bytom (BTM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.74 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. Bytom has a market cap of $51.40 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.83 or 0.00311731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000830 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,726,423,912 coins and its circulating supply is 1,629,618,556 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.