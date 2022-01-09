Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cabot by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,944,000 after buying an additional 441,649 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 4,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after buying an additional 432,067 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 1,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after buying an additional 394,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,869,000 after buying an additional 386,016 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 34.10%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

