CaixaPay Market Capitalization Tops $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00059448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.31 or 0.07450704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00072514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,014.81 or 1.00034721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003190 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.