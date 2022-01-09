Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Sells $10,719,908.85 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CPE opened at $51.94 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

