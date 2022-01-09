Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,423 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of New Mountain Finance worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NMFC opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.34.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

