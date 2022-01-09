Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Synopsys by 112.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,567 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $127,122,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $114,597,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Synopsys by 97.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 519,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,172,000 after acquiring an additional 256,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 25.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 982,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,075,000 after acquiring an additional 200,078 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $330.36 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.25 and its 200 day moving average is $319.28.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

