Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 29 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 16.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $362.08 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.