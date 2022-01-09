Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $827,000 Stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.64% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $697,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WBND opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

