Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 565 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 196,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2,608.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,494,000 after purchasing an additional 144,427 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 146,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,847 shares of company stock valued at $17,698,438. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

