Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. upped their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

