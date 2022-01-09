Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$2,891,025.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.82, for a total transaction of C$2,891,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,845,982.83.

Scott Gerald Stauth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Scott Gerald Stauth sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total transaction of C$494,665.00.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$59.76. 4,150,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,265. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$28.67 and a twelve month high of C$59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The company has a market cap of C$70.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.40.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.