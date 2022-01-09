Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in December

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,538,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 3,578,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 528.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

CDUAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

