Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in December

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,538,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 3,578,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 528.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

CDUAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

